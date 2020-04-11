Oklahoma Rotary clubs donate hand sanitizer to first responders, frontline workers

OKLAHOMA CITY – Some rotary clubs across the state are donating hand sanitizer to local first responders, hospitals and other essential workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I walked into our local post office and the guy almost started crying,” said Guthrie Rotary President Maggie Clark.

They’re giving away half-gallons of hand sanitizer – which you know – is like liquid gold at this point.

“He had no idea that we were doing it and he was really excited,” Clark said. “They had nothing.”

The Central and Northwest District Rotary bought 275 gallons of sanitizer from Prairie Wolf Distillery in Guthrie – the distillery – currently using their resources to make and sell this product in short supply.

The rotary then packaged the sanitizer in half-gallon jugs donated by Braum’s.

“We did a matching dollar-for-dollar grant so basically the clubs got it for half price and then it was their responsibility to distribute for free to our first responders,” said Clark.

“We give back to the fire departments, police departments, we’ve done the county sheriff’s, nursing homes, assisted living,” said Northwest and Central District Governor Lance Singleton. “We’re even going after the ambulatory groups – the EMSAs.”

They’ve donated to hospitals, too.

21 clubs from across the state are taking part.

“From as far as Gage and Woodward,” said Singleton.

Rotary members – doing what they can to spread their core values – while working to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Our mission is basically service above self,” Singleton said.

Leaders say there’s a new process out called the disaster grant and rotary is hoping to no longer have to do another match to get more.

They’re going to try to do another grant for the next 90 days.