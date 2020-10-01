Oklahoma sees 116K net increase in 2020 voter registrations as deadline to register for general election approaches

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Voter registration rolls in Oklahoma are surging ahead of the October 9 voter registration deadline, according to new statistics released today by the Oklahoma State Election Board.

Voter registration statistics show a net increase of more than 116,000 registered voters since January 15 – including a net increase of more than 34,000 registered voters in the past month.

Highlights of the Oklahoma’s voter registration statistics include:

Oklahoma has 2,206,208 total registered voters as of September 30 , compared to 2,090,107 on January 15 and 2,172,079 on August 31.

, compared to 2,090,107 on January 15 and 2,172,079 on August 31. There are now 1,100,032 registered Republicans, 739,466 registered Democrats, 353,269 registered Independents, and 13,441 registered Libertarians.

Since January 15, Republicans have seen a net gain of 91,463 registered voters, and are now about 49.9% of all registered voters.

Democrats have seen a net increase of 1,210 registered voters since January 15, and are now 33.5% of all registered voters.

There has been a net increase of 21,158 registered Independents since January 15, which are now 16% of all registered voters.

Libertarians have seen a net increase of 2,270 registered voters since January 15, and are less than 1% of registered voters.

Historical voter registration data for the State of Oklahoma is available on the State Election Board website.

To learn more about registering to vote or updating your voter registration, visit the State Election Board’s voter registration page.