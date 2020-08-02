Oklahoma sees 550 COVID-19 deaths since March as positive cases top 38k

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health say 550 Oklahomans have lost their lives to the novel coronavirus since March as the number of positive cases in the state continues to rise.

There have now been 38,225 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma since March. The 494 new cases is a 1.3 percent bump, according to OSDH.

OSDH reported a 1,244-case increase on Saturday. There were 36,487 total cases in the state on Friday since the pandemic began in March.

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

There was one new COVID-19-related death in the past 24 hours.

OSDH officials report that 550 people have died from COVID-19 in Oklahoma since March.

Officials have not released the most up-to-date number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

OSDH’s executive report that was issued later in the day on Friday stated that a combined 628 patients people were in Oklahoma hospitals because of COVID-19. The report stated that 498 of those patients had confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 130 patients were under investigation for COVID-19.

Officials reported Sunday that 30,820 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Oklahoma since March.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

Image via Pexels

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 303 (5 deaths) (204 recovered)

Alfalfa: 3 (1 recovered)

Atoka: 63 (51 recovered)

Beaver: 36 (34 recovered)

Beckham: 45 (1 death) (29 recovered)

Blaine: 47 (27 recovered)

Bryan: 386 (1 death) (301 recovered)

Caddo: 359 (14 deaths) (249 recovered)

Canadian: 1,078 (5 deaths) (863 recovered)

Carter: 304 (3 deaths) (249 recovered)

Cherokee: 346 (1 death) (190 recovered)

Choctaw: 166 (1 death) (154 recovered)

Cimarron: 1 ( 1 recovered)

Cleveland: 2,703 (49 deaths) (2,122 recovered)

Coal: 27 (23 recovered)

Comanche: 771 (10 deaths) (697 recovered)

Cotton: 17 (2 deaths) (13 recovered)

Craig: 77 (59 recovered)

Creek: 495 (13 deaths) (383 recovered)

Custer: 190 (149 recovered)

Delaware: 401 (19 deaths) (337 recovered)

Dewey: 7 (7 recovered)

Ellis: 3 (1 recovered)

Garfield: 365 (4 deaths) (266 recovered)

Garvin: 206 (4 deaths) (171 recovered)

Grady: 409 (6 deaths) (362 recovered)

Grant: 11 (7 recovered)

Greer: 80 (8 deaths) (69 recovered)

Harmon: 24 (4 recovered)

Harper: 9 (4 recovered)

Haskell: 41 (27 recovered)

Hughes: 111 (1 death) (51 recovered)

Jackson: 486 (4 deaths) (373 recovered)

Jefferson: 31 (24 recovered)

Johnston: 40 (32 recovered)

Kay: 214 (10 deaths) (169 recovered)

Kingfisher: 109 (85 recovered)

Kiowa: 27 (1 death) (22 recovered)

Latimer: 69 (1 death) (38 recovered)

Le Flore: 236 (1 death) (132 recovered)

Lincoln: 130 (2 deaths) (86 recovered)

Logan: 185 (1 death) (149 recovered)

Love: 65 (61 recovered)

Major: 25 (1 death) (22 recovered)

Marshall: 97 (69 recovered)

Mayes: 285 (6 deaths) (214 recovered)

McClain: 396 (4 deaths) (343 recovered)

McCurtain: 826 (25 deaths) (709 recovered)

McIntosh: 151 (1 death) (116 recovered)

Murray: 59 (50 recovered)

Muskogee: 438 (16 deaths) (298 recovered)

Noble: 77 (2 deaths) (66 recovered)

Nowata: 55 (1 death) (50 recovered)

Okfuskee: 56 (31 recovered)

Oklahoma: 9,357 (98 deaths) (7,568 recovered)

Okmulgee: 399 (3 deaths) (270 recovered)

Osage: 366 (11 deaths) (309 recovered)

Other: 25 (5 recovered)

Ottawa: 345 (2 deaths) (263 recovered)

Pawnee: 122 (3 deaths) (101 recovered)

Payne: 663 (3 deaths) (584 recovered)

Pittsburg: 193 (3 deaths) (131 recovered)

Pontotoc: 176 (2 deaths) (132 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 393 (7 deaths) (275 recovered)

Pushmataha: 102 (59 recovered)

Roger Mills: 8 (6 recovered)

Rogers: 800 (14 deaths) (581 recovered)

Seminole: 193 (5 deaths) (112 recovered)

Sequoyah: 258 (4 deaths) (142 recovered)

Stephens: 174 (2 deaths) (143 recovered)

Texas: 1,035 (7 deaths) (1,006 recovered)

Tillman: 55 (1 death) (48 recovered)

Tulsa: 9,051 (101 deaths) (7,705 recovered)

Wagoner: 733 (22 deaths) (584 recovered)

Washington: 571 (39 deaths) (493 recovered)

Washita: 25 (18 recovered)

Woods: 15 (14 recovered)

Woodward: 32 (27 recovered)

(Getty)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

Via Unsplash

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

LATEST STORIES