Oklahoma Senate Democrats urging Governor Stitt to do more in response to COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — On Sunday, Oklahoma Senate Democrats sent a letter to Governor Kevin Stitt, urging him to do more to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The City of Norman, Tulsa and Bethany did it.

Now, Oklahoma City is also under a “Stay at Home” order.

“It’s a balancing act between protecting the safety of our people and the safety of our economy, but we always, always must air on the side of public safety and put the health of our residents first,” Breaa Clark, the Mayor of Norman, said at a press conference last week.

Holt announced the order in a video on social media on Saturday.

“Remember, an empty city reflects people who love each other so much they are staying home to save one another,” Mayor David Holt said. “I come armed only with facts. People are getting sick and people are dying. I don’t want you to be one of them.”

Last week, Governor Kevin Stitt issued a “Safer at Home” order, asking Oklahoma’s most vulnerable population in counties with positive COVID-19 cases to stay home.

“I don’t make these decisions lightly. I know this affects all four million Oklahomans,” Stitt said in a press conference last week.

Democrats in the Oklahoma Senate are now urging Stitt to do more.

In a letter sent to Stitt Sunday, Senate Democratic Leader Kay Floyd said:

“Dear Governor Stitt:

On behalf of the Oklahoma Senate Democratic Caucus, I am writing to urge you to take further action to combat the spread of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

We thank you for measures your administration has already implemented, including your latest executive orders directing vulnerable individuals to stay at home and requiring non-essential businesses in counties with COVID-19 cases to temporarily close. We also support your actions to increase the supply of COVID-19 tests and personal protective equipment for medical providers.

While ongoing efforts are a step in the right direction, we agree with medical experts, including the Oklahoma State Medical Association, the Oklahoma Hospital Association, and the Oklahoma Nurses Association among others who are urging you to immediately issue an executive order implementing a statewide shelter in place policy. Several municipalities have already issued shelter in place orders, including Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Norman, and Bethany. Now is the time to extend these measures to the whole state.

Limiting safer at home measures only to the 40 counties that already have COVID-19 cases will not effectively contain the community transmission of COVID-19. We are also concerned that allowing too many business sectors to be classified as essential and exempt from your executive order undercuts its effectiveness. Since Oklahoma recorded its first COVID-19 case on March 5th, the number of cases has grown exponentially to 377 as of March 28th.

We respectfully urge you to implement a more clear and consistent statewide policy to prevent further community transmission of COVID-19 and flatten the curve. Absent such action, the current trajectory will lead our state’s hospital bed capacity to be exceeded and overwhelmed before the virus has been contained.

We understand that adopting a statewide shelter in place policy will place a tremendous strain on our state’s businesses and workers, however, combating the COVID-19 pandemic emergency calls for extraordinary efforts and sacrifice. As Oklahomans, we have always demonstrated a remarkable ability to come together as a community in times of tragedy and disaster. It is the Oklahoma Standard we are so proud of and need now more than ever.

Our caucus stands ready to work with you. Now is the time for action without delay.

Sincerely,

Kay Floyd

Senate Democratic Leader” Letter from Senate Democrats to Governor Kevin Stitt

So far, there has not been a response.