CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The son of Oklahoma Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat suffered life-threatening injuries after a Friday morning Yukon crash that also sent a Deputy to the hospital.

Treat’s office confirmed Saturday that his oldest son was on his way to school when he was pulled over for a minor traffic violation near I-40 and Garth Brooks Blvd.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that during the traffic stop, the deputy was hit while standing outside of his vehicle. That Deputy was said to be Jose Tayahua-Mendoza and he was sent to OU Medical Center with arm, leg, and foot injuries. As of Friday, he was in stable condition.

Accident involving Canadian Co. deputy. Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Accident involving Canadian Co. deputy. Image KFOR.

“Mason suffered serious, life-threatening injuries which require surgery. He is still in the hospital and is thankfully recovering. Maress and I are beyond grateful for all of the outreach and support,” Senator Treat posted on X formerly known as Twitter Saturday afternoon.

The crash is still under investigation according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

“This was a horrific crash and Jose could have very easily been killed. We are so grateful for all the support of first responders and the medical team who have provided excellent care for him. Everyone at the sheriff’s office appreciates the prayers on Jose and his family’s behalf,” said Chris West, Canadian County Sheriff.

Treat also thanked all of the first responders and medical staff who he said worked quickly and efficiently to help save Mason’s life.