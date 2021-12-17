Oklahoma soldier awarded Medal of Honor for bravery

WASHINGTON (KFOR) – An Oklahoma soldier received the Medal of Honor for his actions that saved the lives of others in Afghanistan.

On Thursday, President Biden awarded the Medal of Honor to MSgt. Earl D. Plumlee for his acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty.

While deployed to Afghanistan, then-Staff Sgt. Plumlee served as a Weapons Sergeant, C Company, 4th Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne.)

On Aug. 28, 2013, Plumlee responded to a complex enemy attack that began with a massive explosion that tore a 60-foot breach in the base’s perimeter wall.

Officials say 10 insurgents wearing Afghan National Army uniforms and suicide vests came through the wall. At that point, Staff Sgt. Plumlee and five Special Ops members raced toward the site.

Almost immediately, their vehicles came under fire.

Officials say Plumlee used his body to shield the driver from enemy fire. He got out of the vehicle, drew his pistol and started engaging an insurgent on the right.

“Without cover and with complete disregard for his own safety, he advanced on the superior enemy force engaging multiple insurgents with only his pistol. Upon reaching cover, he killed two insurgents, one with a well-placed grenade and the other by detonating the insurgent’s suicide vest using precision sniper fire,” a release from the White House read.

That’s when Plumlee left cover and engaged several combatants at close range. He teamed up with other American and Polish soldiers to advance against the insurgents.

One insurgent detonated his suicide vest, which mortally wounded a U.S soldier. Staff Sgt. Plumlee ran to the wounded soldier, carried him to safety, and rendered first aid.

MSgt. Plumlee enlisted in the Oklahoma Army National Guard in October of 1998. He was released from the National Guard in 2000 so he could join the U.S. Marine Corps.

He served in the Marines for eight years before enlisting in the U.S. Army in 2009.

He has numerous overseas deployments to include Iraq and Afghanistan and is currently serving as a Senior Weapons Sergeant with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Special Forces Group at Fort Lewis, Washington.