Oklahoma St. powers past West Virginia, earns spot in Big 12 Tournament semifinal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham and Avery Anderson combine for 34 points, en route to a 72-69 win over West Virginia in Thursday’s quarterfinal round of Big 12 Tournament.

The Cowboys outscored the Mountaineers 42-33 in the second half.

This is OSU’s second time beating West Virginia in less than a week. The Cowboys won 85-80 in Morgantown last Saturday.

