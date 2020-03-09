Oklahoma State Department of Education provides travel tips for spring break

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Thousands of people will be traveling next week for spring break, and Oklahoma State Department of Education is providing a few tips for travelers who plan to head to certain areas of the globe.

In a letter to district leaders by State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, individuals who are traveling to areas that were heavily affected by the coronavirus are asked to self-quarantine.

“Individuals returning from travel to China, South Korea, Italy, Iran, Japan, or any other Level 2 or 3 country as identified by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) should self-quarantine for a period of 14 days before returning to school. This applies to all students, teachers, and other school or district staff,” the letter states.

If you do travel to a Level 2 or Level 3 country, travelers are asked to take their temperature with a thermometer two times a day and monitor for a fever. Also, you should watch for a cough or trouble breathing.

Officials say you should not go to work or school for the 14-day quarantine period. Also, do not take public transportation, taxis, or ride-shares during the time you are staying away from the public.

If you have traveled to an affected country, authorities say you should avoid crowded places and keep your distance from others.