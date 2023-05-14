Oklahoma State had to sweat it out, but the Cowgirls (41-14) earned the six overall seed in the NCAA Tournament meaning if they win their regional, they will host a super regional.

The Cowgirls, who have dropped 11 of their last 13 games, will host the UMBC Retrievers Friday at 3pm in Stillwater. UMBC earned the America East title with a 26-15 record.

The other two programs traveling to Stillwater are no stranger to the Cowgirls. In the nightcap of the Stillwater regional Wichita State will square off with Nebraska.

Wichita State handed OSU two losses earlier this season. On the flip side OSU handed Nebraska two losses early in the season before conference play.