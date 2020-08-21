Oklahoma State Fair food to-go event a big hit among customers, vendors

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The state fair may be canceled but Oklahomans are getting a taste of it this weekend.

People started lining up early to get a taste of the state fair – some of them saying as long as they’ve got their favorite treats, they don’t need anything else.

​That includes Xavier, a young attendee who says he doesn’t miss the rollercoasters.

“Because then I don’t have do to all that sweating,” Xavier said. “Because I ain’t doing it!”

“Really happy to be here and have everyone come out,” said Rachel Johnson with Silver Dollar Cinnamon Rolls.

From sweet to savory items like the “Gilty Mac ’N Cheese” – pulled pork with mac ’n cheese.

Oklahomans are supporting these local vendors by showing up and showing out.

“Instead of one corn dog, it was four corn dogs, things of that nature,” said Della Amstutz with The Roadhouse.

“Everybody orders bulk and they were getting 8, 10, it was crazy,” said Brent Venable with Gilty Pleasure and Smokin’ Pistols.

The socially-distanced event allows fair-lovers to pick up their favorite items and take them to the safety of their home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of course the fair’s cancelation is impacting more than just the love of fanfare – including the ag sector.

“Thankfully there are other shows that are going to go on so our kids in the state of Oklahoma that have swine will get to exhibit their projects,” Nikki Snider with the Oklahoma Pork Council said.

“I don’t think you can make up for the fair,” Venable said. “That’s such a huge event for us every year but I’m very thankful they allowed us to come out and do this. Of course the Oklahoma people showed up for us and I hope they show up the next three days it was nice.”

The event is being held behind the Bennett Event Center. It runs from noon to 8 p.m. today through Sunday.

Latest headlines: