Oklahoma State Health Department: Hold off on third dose until further approval if you’re not immunocompromised

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State health leaders are telling Oklahoma residents to hold off from getting their third COVID-19 vaccine dose.

The CDC is currently recommending the third dose only for those who are severely immunocompromised.

State Department of Health Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed agrees.

“Be patient with us as we learn more about eligibility,” he said during a Thursday press briefing. “We recommend waiting on further guidance and eligibility and qualifications has been given before scheduling a booster dose through the portal.”

As with other emergency use authorizations throughout this pandemic, Reed says the first step includes FDA review and recommendations.

That’s followed by the advisory committee on immunization practices and the clinical guidance and then final approval by the CDC.

“After their approval is given, we’ll be able to begin administering booster doses in the state,” Reed said. “While we wait for this process to occur, we unfortunately don’t have a lot of details.”

Reed also gave details about how you can get proof of vaccination, and how that proof may soon be at your fingertips.

“We are within that portal exploring the option for somebody to not just have that card,” Reed said. “The paper card but it will also have a digital version of that as well.”

This comes as venues like the Tower Theater are now requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

OKC Broadway and the OKC Philharmonic at the Civic Center both announced last Friday they’re doing the same. Restaurant Ludivine now has a vaccine requirement or negative test protocol in place as well.

For those who have lost their card, go to the OSIIS portal to access your immunization records. Or if you received a federally administered vaccine look it up on the vaccine administration management system on the CDC’s website.

But the process is harder for others – for example if you received your vaccine outside of the state. Those records are not included in the state system.

It also affects those who might have gotten their vaccine right after they became available.

“Early on in this process, especially some of the tribal systems that were given quite a bit of vaccine, some of theirs for example may not be reflected in our OSIIS or our state immunization registry,” Reed said. “In that case, you would need to go back to the location that you received your vaccine to obtain a record of your vaccine.”