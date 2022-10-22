Oklahoma State looked to bounce back after their loss to TCU against Texas. The Horns took the ball first and OSU took it right back.

Jason Taylor II intercepted Quinn Ewers just 45 seconds into the game. Oklahoma State’s offense couldn’t capitalize, but ended up adding three points on a 41 yard Tanner Brown field goal. OSU had an early 3-0 lead.

It didn’t take long for Texas to respond though. Bijan Robinson broke off a 41 yard touchdown to put Texas on top 7-3.

Oklahoma State turned it up offensively. Spencer Sanders connected on a 39 yard strike to Bryson Green who didn’t have a catch against TCU. That led to a four yard Dominic Richardson touchdown as the Cowboys took control of the game again 10-7.

Texas closed out the first quarter with a 14-10 lead after Quinn Ewers connected with Xavier Worthy in the flats for an 11 yard touchdown.

The troubles continued for Oklahoma State in the second quarter. Tom Hutton had his punt blocked by Texas’ Maurice Black. Quinn Ewers then found Bijan Robinson in the flats which turned into a 41 yard touchdown reception. Texas in control 21-10.

That woke the Cowboys up. A scramble by Spencer Sanders with an additional 15 yard penalty after being hit after giving himself up running, Sanders found Brennan Presley on an 18 yard reception which led to a Dom Richardson touchdown run. His second of the day. OSU trailed 21-17.

Texas added a Bert Auburn field goal to take a 24-17 lead. Spencer Sanders orchestrated a great drive down the field in response, but inside the red zone threw a pass to Stephon Johnson, Jr. that was intercepted by Ryan Watts. Texas’ lead stayed in tact 24-17.

The turnover proved to be costly. Roschon Johnson broke off a 52 yard touchdown run to give Texas a 31-17 advantage.