OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Pharmacy benefits manager CVS/Caremark is being called out Monday morning by state leaders and the state insurance commissioner.

They said they have a number of issues with CVS Caremark including telling Oklahoma consumers they can no longer fill a 90-day supply of medications in Oklahoma because of a state law.

The State Insurance Commissioner told KFOR their goal at Monday’s press conference is to inform consumers about CVS Caremark’s tactic to misinform them. They are addressing CVS Caremark’s claim that their decision to put an end to 90-day prescriptions is because of Oklahoma law. Oklahoma state leaders said, that is not the case.

“There is no restriction on offering their prescriptions like they may have heard, but [we’re] also encouraging them to go back to their employer because it’s the employer that has the contract with Caremark,” said Mulready.

Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner, Glen Mulready said state legislators and the Oklahoma Insurance Department has been hearing from several consumers about the decision to put an end to 90-day prescriptions. They said folks are complaining it is costing them more and it’s a big inconvenience.

“CVS is putting the screws to us, only allowing us 30 days… Plus they have increased All the prices,” said Robert Pearce, consumer.

Mulready said this change is impacting employees who work for major companies outside the state.

“I think the main point would be for the consumers, they need to talk to their employer. They need to complain to their employer about this, that only being able to get a 30-day prescription doesn’t work for us,” said Glen Mulready, Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner.

Mulready said Monday morning’s press conference is a call to action and they’ve previously taken drastic steps to get their attention.

“Caremark had already been disciplined, called on the carpet, if you will, by us and fined millions of dollars… If they’re still doing the same thing, what else do you do except take some drastic action? And that’s what we’ve done,” said Mulready.

Another consumer told KFOR he’s also worried about the changes.

I just have some real concerns… what type of impact that’s going to have on us,” said Steve Carter.

The Oklahoma Insurance Department filed an administrative action against the company in an effort to “censure, suspend, place on probation or revoke” the Pharmacy Benefit Manager’s (PBM) license of CVS/Caremark.

In a recent response to the OID decision, CVS/Caremark said the allegations are without merit:

“Commissioner Mulready’s allegations are without merit. The Oklahoma Insurance Department (OID) recently asserted authority over prescription benefits for certain multistate or national employers headquartered outside the state of Oklahoma and we discussed with the OID our concerns about the impact changing uniform benefit design could have on consumers who rely on 90-day prescriptions. Only Oklahoma consumers who are members of those out-of-state plans are impacted by these changes and we are ensuring that they are able to access their medications without interruption.”

CVS/CAREMARK