Oklahoma State Medical Association President issues strong letter as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise rapidly

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma State Medical Association President George Monks today issued a strongly worded letter regarding record coronavirus infections in the Sooner State.

Today, the Oklahoma State Health Department reported another 438 COVID-19 infections. This number alone is significant, but considering our state has reported over 5,300 new cases since June 1, it’s time we look seriously at what changes need to be made to prevent further increases in our quickly rising curve.

Oklahoma demonstrated early on we could manage our infection rates through proactive measures. Unfortunately, more than seven weeks after reopening began, most of the positive outcomes made during the early months of coronavirus have been erased by the growing number of large events coupled with a decreasing number of people who follow CDC guidelines.

The public has the information on how to impede the spread of this deadly virus: wear a mask in public; wash hands or use sanitizer often, and conduct social distancing, but too many people are still taking an “it’s not my problem” approach to the virus. Unfortunately, this is everyone’s problem. As we face this crucial tipping point, Oklahomans must decide if we’re going to move forward in the safest way possible or are we going to declare that the lives of those who have died from this disease are just not as important as our vanity.

On behalf of Oklahoma’s physicians, I urge Gov. Stitt and the Oklahoma State Department of Health to enhance their call of robust safety guidelines for Oklahoma businesses and public spaces that require employees and customers to wear masks around others. Furthermore, we recommend all admitted hospital and pre-operative surgical patients be screened for coronavirus. Oklahoma State Medical Association President George Monks

Data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday morning shows that the state has had 11,948 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 438 cases over the past 24 hours, or a 3.8% increase.

This is the fourth highest single-day increase since the first cases began in March.

Tuesday holds the record for highest number of new cases reported.

Just last week, Gov. Kevin Stitt joined President Donald Trump in the White House to discuss Oklahoma’s reopening progress during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stitt said the increase in cases is expected since the state has been reopening for the past two months.

“We had an uptick in the number of cases, so the media tries to talk about that,” Stitt said. “We knew we were going to have an increase a little bit because we’re 56 days into reopening – but what’s interesting is that it’s the 18-35 group that we’ve seen a slight increase, but they’re the asymptomatic, and we’re testing so many people right now than we were initially.”

OSDH officials recently told KFOR that the rise in coronavirus cases is due to community spread.

Oklahoma began its statewide, three-phase reopening in late April.

Dr. Dale Bratzler, the Chief COVID-19 Officer for the University of Oklahoma, said the spike in cases is not related to an increase in COVID-19 testing.

