Oklahoma State fans are partying like it’s 2019. The Cowboys will play in the TaxAct Texas Bowl against Texas A&M. The same team they played in the same game four years ago.

The game kicks Wednesday, December 27th, at 8pm at NRG Stadium in Houston.

The old conference foes will do battle for the first time since that last bowl game. A&M is 7-4 and fired head coach Jimbo Fisher earlier this season. This is the third season in a row OSU (9-4) is facing a team with a new head coach in their bowl game.

The Cowboys are coming off of a loss in the Big 12 Championship game to Texas. With a win, Oklahoma State can earn another ten win season under Mike Gundy.