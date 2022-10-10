GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A 17-year-old young man was tragically killed in a crash with a semi truck just one mile south of Lindsay, Oklahoma.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, according to the OHP trooper’s report, when the teen was driving northbound along SH-76 and attempted to turn left onto a county road. He instead collided head-on with a 1995 Peterbuilt semi tractor trailer that was traveling southbound.

The teenager was pinned in the 2008 Cadillac Escalade he was driving for about 40 minutes until crews with the Lindsay Fire Department were able to free him using the Hurst tool.

The teen’s name is being withheld due to his age. He was transported via medical helicopter to a hospital in Oklahoma City, where he was pronounced dead due to massive injuries sustained in the collision.

Troopers say he was wearing a seatbelt and weather was not a factor.

The driver of the semi, Travis Christensen, 52, of Washington, Oklahoma suffered a head injury after veering off the road. He was transported by Elmore City EMS to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

Keisha Netz, 37, of Washington, Oklahoma was a passenger in the semi, and was treated and released from OU Medical Center, where she too was transported by ambulance.