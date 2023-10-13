CARNEGIE, Okla. (KFOR) — A major wreck near Carnegie last week left three people in critical condition. Both drivers were flown to OU Health and a passenger was taken by ambulance. Officials say it’s a miracle the 19-year-old driver survived.

After she woke up from being sedated in the hospital, the first thing she asked was for her guardian angel Dustin.

The family later found out Dustin was the officer who comforted her at the scene as firefighters worked to get her out of the car.

The two were reunited this week and KFOR spoke with them on Friday morning at the hospital.

Typically, first responders will arrive at the scene and take care of victims until their transported to the hospital. Oftentimes they don’t see the victims they helped again.

But this time, that was not the case.

The 19-year-old and the officer were reunited this week at OU Health and their bond is like no other.

“I mean, to see a girl her age go through what she went through with the spirit and the willpower to do what she did… It’s a miracle and I just got to witness it,” said Dustin Thurman, Carnegie officer on scene.

It was Friday night when Sunni Phillips and her friend were driving home from a football game on Highway 58 about a mile and a half north of Carnegie when they were involved in a serious crash.

As firefighters took nearly an hour to get her out of the car, one Carnegie police officer sat by her side.

“There wasn’t a lot of space in that car. And he crawled in there and he held my hand the whole time. And I’m just so thankful he was there,” said Sunni Phillips, victim involved in wreck.

Sergeant Dustin Thurman comforted her and kept her awake, while also trying to stay clam for the 19-year-old.

“He was calming me down, and he just kept saying like, ‘you’re going to be fine.’ Even when the firefighters were like, ‘I don’t know how to get her out,’” said Phillips.

Sunni says they talked about everything.

“I feel like we have known each other forever. I mean, it’s crazy,” said Phillips.

The two talked to KFOR about some of their conversations.

“I was about to pass out and he was like, ‘Stay awake. Have you ever been in a convertible before?’ And I was like, ‘No, they’re not very safe.’ And he’s like, ‘Well, you’re in one now. Look out.’ So I look up and the top of my car is off. And I was like, ‘oh my gosh, yeah, that was funny,’” said Phillips.

Dustin made her laugh and threatened to sing to her if she fell asleep as he tried to keep her awake.

“In that moment I was just feeling a little bit tired… He kept me alive. So, I don’t think I would be here today without him,” said Phillips.

Dustin Thurman promised he would stay by her side but, just like any other call, he would not be taking the helicopter ride with her to OU Health.

With family by her side in the hospital, the first thing Sunni asked for when she woke up was for her guardian angel Dustin.

“They were like, ‘Who is Dustin?’ I was like, ‘the dude saved me!’… He told me he wasn’t leaving me. And then I woke up and he wasn’t there. And I was like, he left me,” said Phillips.

The family made some calls and Dustin drove to Oklahoma City for a reunion with the 19-year-old girl who says Dustin saved her life.

The two say they are now family and say the friendship will last for a lifetime.

Phillips has two broken legs, multiple rib fractures and many other injuries. She is expected to make a full recovery. She is supposed to be transferred to inpatient care on Saturday and then hopefully will go home sometime next week. Her right leg will take at least six months to heal as she broke every single bone in her body.

Sunni’s friend in the passenger seat was released from the hospital the day of the wreck but had a surgery on Friday.

The mother of the other driver told KFOR her son is in the ICU at OU Health in critical condition on a ventilator. He is also going into liver surgery on Friday.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) report, Sunni and her friend were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, but the driver in the other car was not.

OHP is still investigating who is at fault.