Oklahoma: Teen shot and killed in Muskogee, FBI investigates

News

by: Garrett Fergeson

Posted: / Updated:

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Muskogee Police responded to a “shots fired” call early Monday, October 19, and found a teen with an apparent gunshot wound.

Officer arrived around 2:30 a.m. at the 400 block of West Augusta. Once on the scene, they found 19-year-old Bradley Dillion lying in the front yard of a home with a gunshot wound.

Later, EMS arrived and they transported Dillion to St. Francis Muskogee where he later died from his injuries, according to a police release.

After learning the victim is a member of one of the nationally recognized tribes, the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) was contacted and took over the investigation.

Latest KFOR News Headlines:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter