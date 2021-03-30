Oklahoma teen still hoping to find forever family and no longer feel like “an outsider”

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – KFOR is once again featuring a 15-year-old who says he hopes to one day no longer feel like “an outsider” and find a place to call home.

Early last year, our crew met Josh at the iHeart Radio studios in OKC – home of stations like KJ103 and 101.9 The Twister.

The young man – who is still a big fan of music – was excited to meet some of his favorite local DJs – TJ, Janet and Jrod of KJ103 – three of the most recognizable voices in Oklahoma City.

“Hi I’m TJ,” Radio DJ TJ said.

“I’m Janet,” Radio DJ Janet said.

“Nice to meet you,” Josh said.

The only thing Josh loves more than music – is technology – and he learned how it works at a radio station.

“Better take that call. KJ103,” Jrod said.

“Yeah, hi I’d like to speak to Josh please. Is Josh there?” Jrod said.

“Hi, man. How are you doing?” Josh asked.

“I would like to make a request,” Jrod said.

“Yes, what would you like to listen to?” Josh asked.

He met Buff, a popular host from 101.9 the Twister – visiting about Josh’s favorite genre – country music – and his search for a place to call home.

“I just hope I get the right family,” Josh said.

It’s been a long journey for Josh.

At that time – he told News 4 he had moved 9 times – with big adjustments along the way.

“New place, new school, new friends,” Josh said.

He longs for stability – and hopes to find that in a forever family.

“That way I don’t have to live like an outsider,” Josh said.

It’s a painful reality – but Josh is remaining hopeful.

“Yeah, I feel like I’m an outsider, but if I get adopted by some family then I will be bonded by loveness again,” Josh said.

A young man hoping to feel welcomed and loved in a place to call home.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.

