Oklahoma toddler dies from drowning in backyard pool, twin brother making a recovery breakthrough

LONE GROVE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma toddler is on the road to a miraculous recovery at OU Children’s after his twin brother died from drowning in their family backyard.

A pair of two-year-old twins were rushed from Lone Grove to Oklahoma City by helicopter after their parents noticed they weren’t breathing when the two fell into the pool. Konner died at the hospital, and his brother, Kayden, has been fighting for his life ever since.

Father Kalub Miller feared he would never have precious moments with his little boy ever again as he holds Kayden tight in his hospital bed.

It’s a far cry from the past week of fighting for Kayden. The toddler has been hooked up to tubes at OU Children’s and relying on a ventilator for days.

Tuesday, the toddler shocked doctors by sitting up, playing with mom, and singing with dad.

But Kayden’s twin bond was torn apart by tragedy on August 29.

“We believed they got through a locked gate and tripped in the pool,” Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant said.

A call came into Carter County 911 – two toddlers were drowning and not breathing.

Sheriff Chris Bryant tells KFOR his deputies were there within minutes.

“The father removed both boys out of the pool and the mom and dad were doing CPR when first responders arrived,” Sheriff Bryant said.

Konner and Kayden were immediately flown to OU Med in Oklahoma City where Konner’s fight would end.

Konner’s funeral was held Monday afternoon, and just hours after he was laid to rest, doctors say Kayden made an immense breakthrough. Kayden’s eyes opened and he was able to breathe easier on his own.

The young parents, Brittany and Kalub, are still mourning, but the tight-knit community of Lone Grove is rallying behind them.

“We feel like these prayers and miracles are working,” Danielle Neble from the non-profit organization Kindness Revolution said.

Kayden continues to regain his strength at OU Children’s, suffering from damage to both lungs but tells his dad he’s eager to go home.

“We can ride the tractors when we go home,” Kalub Miller said. ”There really aren’t any words. We’re just blown away with the support and impact that we’ve got back for us at home.”

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office tells KFOR they ruled Konner’s death an accidental drowning.

Recent Headlines: