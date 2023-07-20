NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – The Biden-Harris Administration is allocating $20 million in grants to help communities and transit accessibility in America.

Officials say the Cherokee Nation of Northeastern Oklahoma is among the 47 communities receiving funds. The tribe is getting $576,188 to advance its transit plan and guide the planning, construction and distribution of tribal transit projects in the future.

“Across the country, people who live in low-income rural, urban, and Tribal communities are less likely to own a car and more likely to rely on public transit,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Through this program, we are bringing affordable, accessible public transit to the very communities that need it the most, making it possible for more people to access jobs, resources, and opportunity.”

According to the United States Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA), the grant will assist areas going though long-term economic distress and create job opportunities. FTA’s Area of Persistent Poverty (AoPP) program offers support to local and state governments, transit agencies and nonprofits to improve transit for those with little to no transportation options.

According to FTA, the grants were awarded to assist in studies to enhance transit in Census-defined low-income areas.

“Transit is the great equalizer, providing rides for those who do not have a car or cannot drive, and particularly in rural and Tribal areas, having access to an affordable, reliable bus ride can mean the difference between isolation and opportunity,” said FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez. “FTA’s Areas of Persistent Poverty Program is about forging connections for people who need accessible transit the most.”

For more information, visit transit.dot.gov.