OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma is inviting you to take part in the Virtual Trail of Tears Walk, starting March 1.

The Choctaw Nation was the first tribe subjected to the Trail of Tears. Lasting for more than 70 years, roughly 70,000 people were forced out of their homeland and at least 3,000 lost their lives on the march.

From March 1 to May 31, participants will walk over 620 miles to complete the journey from Nanih Waiya Mound in Mississippi to Nanih Waiya in Oklahoma via the Walker Tracker app.

To take part in the challenge alone, you will have to walk a daily amount of 14,000 steps or more. Those who walk a daily amount of 10,000 steps can sign up as a team of two and those who walk 5,000 steps or less should sign up as a team of three.

The app will display the route, where your team is along the journey and others’ team members are on their journey.

Everyone is invited to participate, and will receive a medal and certificate through the mail upon completion.

The Trail of Tears Virtual Journey started in 2021. Over 1,000 people joined the challenge in 2022 and 700 completed the journey.

Find out how to sign up and participate on the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma’s website.