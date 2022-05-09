OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt vetoed a bill Monday that would have increased coordination between Tribal judicial systems and state agencies.

House Bill 3501 received support from more than 96 percent of the Oklahoma Legislature, according to the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.

Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton says the “common-sense measure” would increase cooperation between Tribal governments and promote public safety.

However, Gov. Stitt says the bipartisan legislation is “a wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

“It would essentially require the State to carry out tribal court adjudications, no questions asked,” said Stitt in his veto notice. “Specifically, it would bind the Department of Public Safety, a State agency, to recognize and act upon reports of conviction submitted by courts of any federally recognized Indian tribe located anywhere in the State of Oklahoma in the same manner it acts upon reports of conviction from State and municipal courts.”

But the Choctaw Nation says this legislation isn’t a new concept.

“Once again, Gov. Stitt has chosen division and his personal political ambitions over doing what is best for Oklahoma,” Batton said. “Tribal courts and law enforcement agencies have a long history of cooperation with state and local governments, including 75 cross-deputization agreements between the Choctaw Nation and other governments. HB 3501 strengthens those relationships by requiring the state Department of Public Safety to recognize convictions for traffic offenses in tribal courts. Under this bill, drivers who violate the law and put others in jeopardy will be kept off the road.”

Now, the Choctaw Nation says Legislators need to take action.

“The governor’s petty decision to block enhanced coordination between criminal justice systems does nothing but hurt public safety,” said Batton. “We urge the Legislature to do what’s right for the people of Oklahoma and override this veto.”

With more than 200,000 tribal members, the Choctaw Nation is the third-largest Indian Nation in the United States.