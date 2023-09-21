OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Civilized Tribes has passed a resolution expressing no confidence in the Oklahoma Native American Liaison appointed by Governor Kevin Stitt in early September.

Gov. Stitt recently designated Wes Nofire, a former Cherokee Nation Tribal Council member, as Native American Liaison.

In his announcement, Gov. Stitt promoted Nofire as being “often outspoken about the challenges the Supreme Court’s McGirt decision has created when it comes to administering justice fairly for every Oklahoman, native and non-native alike.”

Now, the Five Civilized Tribes have passed a resolution expressing their disapproval of Nofire.

Wes Nofire cannot be an effective advocate for tribes in Oklahoma or act as a bridge between the governor and tribes when he clearly echoes the same anti-tribal rhetoric as the governor. Governor Stitt has proven to be opposed to tribal sovereignty. He has appointed Wes Nofire to simply parrot his views opposing tribes not only as independent sovereigns, but as valued partners in strengthening the state. We can only conclude that Wes Nofire will continue to oppose tribal sovereignty under Governor Stitt’s direction. Therefore, we do not have confidence that he can fulfill the role as Native American Liason. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby, Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton, Muscogee (Creek) Nation Principal Chief David W. Hill, Seminole Nation Chief Lewis J. Johnson

The Native American Liaison position was created in 2011 to replace the Oklahoma Indian Affairs Commission.

The Liaison monitors compacts, monitors interactions between state agencies and tribal governments, maintains relationships with tribes and more.