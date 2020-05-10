Oklahoma TV pioneer John Shannon dies at 93

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – John Fred Shannon, an Oklahoma television pioneer and KFOR legend, has died. He was 93.

A still photographer when WKY-TV went on the air in 1949, John joined the station full time and was associated with Channel 4 for 37 years until his retirement in 1986.

During his time with News 4, Shannon shot the first television news story to air in Oklahoma, he shot and edited the first television documentary- it was the first use of film in Oklahoma City television, and he was the first to shoot an entire University of Oklahoma football game for later playback.

For 25 years, he shot every OU football game, a unique record in itself for football and television.

When WKY-TV became the first independent color station in the country, it was John Shannon who designed, installed, and operated the unit.

In the mid 1950s, he was recognized for his work by being named the Kodak National Cameraman of the Year.

John Shannon is survived by his daughter, Joy Gould; and his sister, Mrs. Peggy Franklin.

A memorial service is pending at this time.

Shannon’s family asks that memorials be made to the American Lung Association, 710 W. Wilshire Blvd #101, Oklahoma City, OK 73116.