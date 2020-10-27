Oklahoma twins go viral in TikTok election video- wait until you see the reveal

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – One Edmond mom says her 4-year-old twin girls’ Halloween costumes have gone viral on TikTok overnight.

Haven and Koti’s video has received over 1.7 million views on TikTok in 22 hours!

@garzacrew

Garza Twins Halloween 2020 #twingirls #twinmom #biden2020 #trump2020 #halloween2020

♬ Hey Look Ma, I Made It – Young Dice & Justin Demers

