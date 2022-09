It was a day of nostalgia, memories, and legacy. Oklahoma immortalized three of it’s most respected and feared defenders as they unveiled a statue honoring the Selmon brothers.

Many of the Selmon’s were on hand, including Dewey, Luscious, and Lee Roy Selmon’s son Lee Roy Jr.

Selmon brothers statue unveiled today in Norman.#Sooners pic.twitter.com/FqEo4kHS7U — Brian Brinkley (@BrianBrinkleyOK) September 24, 2022

Brian Brinkley was at the event and talked with all of the dignitaries about a special day to honor some of Oklahoma’s best to ever do it on defense.