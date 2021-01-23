Oklahoma Upsets #9 Kansas 75-68

Oklahoma’s struggles against Kansas on the road are well documented, but the Jayhawks have struggles of their own in Norman.

The last two times Kansas has lost three straight in Big 12 play, it’s come at the hands of the Sooners.

After falling behind early, De’Vion Harmon hit a pair of triples to open play. He paced Oklahoma with 22 points. All while that was happening, Austin Reaves struggled to get going. Reaves missed his first seven shots and didn’t score a point in the first half of the game. Kansas held on to a 29-28 lead at the half.

In the second half, David McCormack hit a pair of field goals to extend the Jayhawks lead. McCormack finished with 9.

LaMarcus Garrett hit a pair of jumpers as OU kept pace. He led KU with 21 points.

But Oklahoma went on a 9-2 run following that which was sparked by an Austin Reaves bucket. The first of the game for him. He ended up with 16 points, all of it coming in the second half. Most of that damage coming from the free throw stripe where he went 10-11.

Brady Manek also hit a big triple to give OU some breathing room during that run. He had seven points.

But a layup by Umoja Gibson helped OU to a seven point advantage with under four minutes to play. He had ten points. Kansas got never any closed than four after that. The Sooners won it 75-68 over Kansas. It’s the first time since 2013 Kansas has lost three straight in conference play.

The win moves OU to 9-4 (5-3) in Big 12 play. That’s good enough for third in the standings. Next up for the Sooners is a Tuesday tussle with Texas on the 26th in Austin.