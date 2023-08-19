OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma Warriors Veteran Hockey Association will taking on the Oklahoma City Fire and Police Department hockey team, the Oklahoma Force, in a charity game on September 9.

Charity hockey game flyer. Image from Oklahoma Warriors Veteran Hockey Association.

This will be the Warriors’ 3rd annual 9/11 game going up against OKC Fire and Police. Entry to the game is free, but the Warriors do ask for a small monetary donation from those able to contribute.

In addition to the game, there will be raffle prizes and a jersey auction.

The game will take place at Blazers Ice Centre near I-35 and SE 79th Street at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, September 9. For more information on the Oklahoma Warriors Veteran Hockey Association, you can visit their Facebook and Instagram.