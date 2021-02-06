Oklahoma Weathers Cyclones, Wins 6th of Last 7 Games

Oklahoma welcomed back Austin Reaves after he missed ten days due to contact tracing with Covid. A good game to break back into would be against a two win Iowa State team.

OU got it going early with Elijah Harkless who put the Cyclones in a spin cycle en route to an easy layup. He actually led the Sooners in scoring with 19 points.

Austin Reaves impacted the game in every aspect of the contest. He notched a pair of layups en route to a 16 point, eight rebound and eight assist performance. He did most of his scoring damage in the first half.

Oklahoma never seemed in danger, but there were some close moments. Right before the half, Umoja Gibson drilled a three from the elbow to help the Sooners to a six point halftime lead. He finished with 18 points.

In the second half, OU had a four point lead when Jalen Hill, who moved to the bench in the return of Reaves, had one of his biggest games of the season. He hit a layup and a foul. He added 11 points.

The game was put on ice when Reaves hit Brady Manek for a slam on an alley-oop. The Sooners took down Iowa State 79-72. OU has now won six of their last seven games. Since OU’s game against Baylor was postponed, OU now faces West Virginia next Saturday.