OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The next round of winter storms is expected to hit Oklahoma on Wednesday into Thursday.

You can expect rain and thunderstorms in Oklahoma’s central and eastern portions in the central and eastern portions of Oklahoma. That becomes a wintry mix and then it will likely turn to snow across the northwestern and northern parts of the state.

Here is a timeline:

Storms Begin: Wednesday 10pm

Severe Weather Peaks: Thursday 3am

Winter Mix Moves In: Thursday 6am

Snow Peaks: Thursday 9am-12pm

Snow Ends: Thursday 6pm

Timeline: Next winter storm

