OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — An October winter blast hit Oklahoma hard on Monday.



Slight icing off the trees here in Mustang, Ok

Oklahoma ice

A third to half of my 30 year old silver maple is down.

Slight icing off the trees here in Mustang, Ok

Ice on limbs

Tree down

Trees in my backyard and my neighbors yard had downed tree limbs in Mustang

Trees in my backyard and my neighbors yard had downed tree limbs in Mustang

It is raining frozen rain now…. all the trees are covered with ice and falling over. Heartbreaking.

Ice storm at my house. South shore line of Lake Hefner. The ice has already accumulated.

A third to half of my 30 year old silver maple is down.

A third to half of my 30 year old silver maple is down.

Ice

Edmond ice

Rain, sleet, snow, and ice are expected and in many areas is causing problems for roadways.

KFOR meteorologists expect this storm to come in waves. Be prepared now.

IF you have pictures you would like to share with KFOR, please email them to Pics@KFOR.com