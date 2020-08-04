Oklahoma woman gets beloved class ring back after 36 years

KINGFISHER, Okla. (KFOR) – As students prepare to head back to class at Kingfisher High School, one alumna also came back to reclaim a long lost treasure.

In 1984, Tammy Risher- then Tammy Lockhart, was a proud mascot for the Kingfisher High School Yellow Jackets.

She worked hard to buy a class ring to show her class pride.

“I was able to buy a ring after three years of working hard earned babysitting money,” Tammy Risher said.

Unfortunately, her beloved ring would soon go missing when she went to Canton Lake with some friends. It was just a week after she bought it.

“And I put it in my shoe because I didn’t want to lose it in the water, and it slipped out of my shoe,” Risher said.

Lost forever, or so she thought, until last week when a man called the high school.

“Both of his parents just recently died and he found this ring and said he wanted to find the rightful owner,” Amy Woods, payroll clerk at Kingfisher High School said.

It turns out, his father found the ring while on a treasure hunt.

The initials T.L.L. were engraved on it, a clue to who owned it.

So school employees started going through yearbooks and tried to think of anyone who graduated in 1986 with those initials.

Through a chain of former students, someone thought of Tammy and reached out about the ring.

“She said, ‘what’s your initials’ and I said ‘TLL.’ And she said ‘I think Paula has got your ring at Kingfisher High School,’” Risher said.

“She friended me on Facebook and said ‘I hear you guys have my ring,’” Paula Leffingwell said.

On Tuesday, Tammy was finally reunited with that ring for the first time in 36 years.

“Oh my gosh. Oh my gosh. Oh my gosh. Let me see if it fits. It fits just like Cinderella,” Risher said.

Tammy is so grateful to have this memento back on her finger and to the anonymous man who got it back to its rightful owner.

“I’m an ER nurse and a lot of bad things have to happen to people for me to see them at work so for this random act of kindness to happen to me restores my faith,” Risher said.

