MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Midwest City woman said she lost everything including her service dog in a housefire on Saturday night. She said three of her family members were in the home at the time of the fire but survived.

The home was completely destroyed. The family told KFOR it’s not about the material items lost, it’s about the memories that are now gone. They also said they are grateful no family members were killed.

“It was like a horror movie. Like, literally, I was terrified. I was distraught, shocked, just hysterical. It was like a straight horror movie,” said Candice Moten.

Candice Moten said she was at work during the time of the fire, but her son and two grandchildren were sleeping in in the home when it happened.

“I pulled up to get ready to come in the house and they were running out screaming, call 911, and smoke was coming behind them and they didn’t have on any shoes. And I was just like panicked,” said Moten.

Moten is now with nothing and said she’s grateful everyone made it out alive.

“I thank God that we’re alive. My granddaughter and my grandson did not die, my son. So that’s what I’m thankful for,” said Moten.

But in tears, unfortunately her service dog didn’t make it.

“My pregnant rottweiler died and they busted the back window to get my cat out,” said Moten.

The Midwest City Fire Department told KFOR, the fire started in the garage and that’s where she said her dog was at during the time of the fire.

“The fire was shooting up in the air with black smoke and I was just screaming, you know, please try to save my dog and they couldn’t,” said Moten.

Her granddaughter was there at the time of the fire told KFOR, it was scary, but she’s more worried about her grandmother.

“I feel very sad because my grandmother has nowhere to stay. She has to stay with family. She doesn’t have her house,” said Zareyah Harris, there at the time of the fire.

The family has set up a GoFund me for her. If you’d like to help, you can donate here.