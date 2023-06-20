EDMOND (KFOR) – Oklahoma has the highest home insurance rates in the country and they continue to worsen. The Sooner State’s rates are more than 150 percent higher than the national average, according to Insurance.com.

One Edmond woman told KFOR it has gotten out of control. She said her rates nearly tripled in a two-year span.

Eva Jo Sparks moved from Broken Arrow to Edmond two years ago to be closer to family after her husband’s death. She said she was shocked when her home insurance went from $1,400 the first year to more than $4,000 recently.

“It makes no sense to me,” said Sparks.

She said on top of that, her car insurance went up by 50 percent.

“Those two premiums together are taking one third of my Social Security check,” said Sparks, who is on a fixed income.

Sparks said after paying for insurance, she was left with $30 of disposable income a month.

Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready said there was a number of factors as to why insurance has gotten so high across the state.

“The number one word would be weather,” said Mulready. “The other thing that impacts the rising cost is the rising cost with inflation.”

He said much of that was due to materials to build a home spiking. News 4 checked the price of lumber and according to the national average, prices for wood have gone down 42 percent.

“It’s back down but still more than it previously was prior to that big spike,” said Mulready.

He said he reviews companies for unfair discrimination but not to see if they’re charging too much. He said when costs go up for providers, it was passed down to customers, mentioning that the state’s largest home insurance provider lost $13 billion last year due to inflation and storm damage.

Sparks isn’t buying it.

“They just arbitrarily increase it to suit their bottom line,” said Sparks. “We all know that insurance companies are not going broke.”

Mulready said shopping around with the state’s competitive insurance market would lead to finding lower rates, but Sparks said it did not work for her. She said she reached out to several other insurance companies who told her they could not offer her a better price.

KFOR reached to Mulready to ask about other options if comparison shopping did not work. We’re still waiting to hear back.