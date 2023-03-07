OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans will head to the polls Tuesday to decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana in the state.

If passed, Oklahoma would become the 22nd state, plus the District of Columbia, to legalize it.

Ahead of the controversial State Question 820 vote, opposing sides stood shoulder to shoulder at the State Capitol Monday, to voice their concerns, including the potential impact on crime and public safety.

“Robberies, assaults…people try to claim making it recreational will stop the violence [but] unless it’s free and being passed out on the street corner, people are going to do whatever it takes to get their hands on marijuana and that includes stealing your property, or beating you up, or taking it with violence,” said Greg Mashburn, District 21 District Attorney for Cleveland, Garvin and McClain counties.

“When you see what we see, there’s only one choice in this vote, and that’s to vote ‘no’,” he added.

“Every one of those police officers that arrest somebody for a small amount of marijuana, they are off the streets for hours doing paperwork instead of investigating real crimes,” countered Ryan Kiesel, Say Yes on 820.

“[But if marijuana is legalized} they won’t be wasting them on small marijuana offenses. They’ll be able to invest them and actually policing serious violent crimes in our communities to keep you safe and me safe, our families safe. That’s what we’re fighting for right now,” he continued.

Following the legalization of medical marijuana, relatively few barriers to entry remain and Oklahoma leads the nation in the number of cannabis dispensaries per capita.

Notably, if passed, SQ 820 would legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older, allow the purchase of one ounce of recreational marijuana, possession of six mature marijuana plants and six seedling plants, and impose a 15% excise tax on recreational marijuana sales.

“Do we ever get rid of all criminal enterprises in the state of Oklahoma? Of course not. Nobody is selling you that pipe dream. But we are telling you that this will make an enormous dent in the black market in the state of Oklahoma,” said Kiesel.

However, opponents said if proponents intend to emphasize decriminalization, it should be focused on as a singular issue.

“Don’t put a small decriminalization piece in a state question that has all these other negative effects [but] run it as a stand-alone. That’s what our message is: this is not the right state question for our state,” said Terri White, former Commissioner of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

“Other states have done exactly what we’re asking Oklahoma to do [and] not a single one of them has ever gone back and said that was a bad idea,” said Kiesel.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.