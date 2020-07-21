Oklahomans debate racism in Eskimo Joe’s name, logo

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Eskimo Joe’s has been a staple in Stillwater since 1975, but now one group is calling the name and logo racist, while others say that’s not the case.

There’s a new petition calling for Eskimo Joe’s to change its branding that has more than 1,200 signatures.

The logo was actually drawn by an OSU freshman art student.

News 4 reached out to petition organizers but we have not heard back.

However, founder and CEO of Eskimo Joe’s Stan Clark did respond to the petition with a short statement.

“Everything we do is steeped in the tradition of unbeatable guest service, and we are always happy to hear feedback from our customers and our community. We are taking a close look at the opinions some people have expressed and are evaluating the path forward for our company and our brand.”

Since the petition started, there’s been multiple counter petitions supporting the name.

One petition received more than 13,000 signatures in less than 24-hours.

The organizer of that petition says the name actually celebrates Eskimo people.

“I think it sheds lights on Eskimos,” Tim Applegate said. “Obviously with the way social media and google is now, you can search for what an Eskimo is and find out about their heritage and background.”

Residents that spoke with News 4 say they don’t see anything wrong with the name, and they plan to continue to supporting Eskimo Joes.

“What’s there to really be angry about? Who’s angry about that? Are there any actual people, Eskimos that are angry about that here? I just think it’s manufactured outrage really,” Stillwater resident Dylan McDaniel said. “They just start picking stuff to cancel.”