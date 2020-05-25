ARCADIA, Okla. (KFOR) – It’s a quiet morning on a somber day as the nation remembers those who lost their lives while serving the United States.

It’s also a time when both nature and people come together.

At Arcadia Lake, the campers are packing up to head back to work.

Many feeling “stir crazy” from isolating during the pandemic.

“Built a couple of fires and just hanging out having a great time,” Camper Jennifer Rasp said.

“It was pretty busy in the beach area. I guess it’s technically social distancing anyway because you have your own little area,” Camper Tiffany Eskew said.

It may not look like it now, but Camp Host Alison Clapp says it’s been a particularly busy week at the lake.

“Usually it starts on Wednesday or Thursday. It’s been Sunday to Sunday. I mean we’ve been full and aren’t usually full that soon,” she said.

She believes part of the reasons is people wanting to get out of the house after being stuck inside for so long.

“It’s relaxation. It’s openness. It’s fresh air. It’s just a good place to come relax,” Clapp said.

Under phase 2 there’s not supposed be groups of more than 50 together. It’s a rule that some lakes are enforcing.