Oklahomans wait months for DMV appointments due to COVID-19 concerns

WOODWARD, Okla. (KFOR) — An Oklahoma City teen is frustrated after his long-awaited DPS appointment to get his driver’s permit was cancelled, leaving him waiting until December to get another appointment.

“He is absolutely devastated that he doesn’t get to start driving on Friday,” Jason Arnold told News 4.

Arnold is talking about his 15-year-old son Nolan who has been patiently waiting for his 1/2 birthday on Friday so he can get his driver’s permit.

“The kid loves cars. He is cars everything,” Arnold said.

He’s already purchased his own car.

“So we set the appointment back in August is when we set the appointment and at that time, none of the local DMVs had any appointments,” Arnold said. “So we started searching a little further in the state and Woodward was the next one up.”

It’s a hike from NW OKC where the Arnolds live, but they decided to make the trip two hours up and back.

However, on Monday, Nolan received an email letting him know that his appointment had been cancelled.

“He’s not an emotional kid but he’s emotional about this,” Arnold said.

DPS posted on twitter Monday saying the Woodward office would be closed on October 12th, 15th and 16th due to staffing issues related to COVID-19.

“The next available appointment is not until December 9th. That is in, I believe it was Guymon,” Arnold said.

Arnold said he understands the setback, but wishes there was another solution.

“One of the things I thought of is, I can renew a driver’s license at a tag agency. Why not if these kids do the extra work and go get a driver’s education, why could they not just go to a tag agency?” Arnold said.

Director of Media Operations for DPS, Sarah Stewart, told News 4 the Arnolds aren’t alone.

They’ve received a lot of calls from people in the same boat.

“It’s just tough. We don’t have very much staff at these locations to begin with, especially like up in Woodward. So if there’s an exposure, literally it shuts down our entire office,” Stewart said.

And due to state statute, their hands are tied.

“We can’t just say okay we’re going to change it and everybody can go to tag agents for their first time in Oklahoma. You know, there are certain processes in place,” Stewart said.

Stewart said they’re trying to alleviate the problem by allowing people who already have a Class D license or CDL to renew them online to hopefully keep the wait times in person down and to allow for more appointments.