In what could be Oklahoma’s final season in the Big 12, the conference has added its new members and has released the 2023 football schedule.

2023 Oklahoma Football Schedule

9-2 vs. Arkansas State

9-9 vs. SMU

9-16 @ Tulsa

9-23 @ Cinncinnati

9-30 vs. Iowa State

10-7 @ Texas (Dallas)

10-14 BYE

10-21 vs. UCF

10-28 @ Kansas

11-4 @ Oklahoma State

11-11 vs. West Virginia

11-18 @ BYU

11-24 vs. TCU (Friday)

The Sooners won’t play Kansas State, Texas Tech, Houston or Baylor.