OKLAHOMA (Storyful/KFOR) – Satellite imagery from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows the formation of a severe storm above Oklahoma, as well as in Texas and Kansas.

Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma saw some damage after a tornado was spotted. No injuries were reported.

NOAA Satellites tweeted: “Sandwich loops combine both visible and infrared imagery, which provides meteorologists additional information about developing storms.”