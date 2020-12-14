Oklahoma’s Phase 3 vaccine rollout remains vague as industries, companies vie for priority

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A growing number of industries and companies are vying to be among the first to get the vaccine. In Oklahoma, most of these workers can expect them during the rollout of Phase 3, but beyond that, there’s very little clarity on how that process will work.

Groups representing the meat packing industry, truckers, journalists, and even companies like Uber have written letters to state and federal agencies in hopes their workers will be prioritized.

“There are some states that follow the federal guidelines and there are some states that have designated their own guidelines,” said Oklahoma Health Commissioner Col Lance Frye. “Our state has followed the federal guidelines, if they are designated as essential personnel from the federal level, Oklahoma has whenever they developed their guidelines for essential personnel, they just followed that one.”

The list recommended by the CDC is extensive and includes hundreds of occupations.

But Phase 3 of Oklahoma’s rollout plan includes essential businesses and industries.

Besides school staff and students over 16-years-old, Phase 3 includes 1,500,000 Oklahomans, 2.6-times as many as the 556,500 in Phase 4.

“We put together a panel to kind of study the prioritization of who gets the vaccinations first and so we’re going to stick with that,” Governor Kevin Stitt said Monday.

Charlie Hannema, a spokesperson for the governor, said letters advocating for certain workers are not likely to hold very much weight against CDC guidelines or recommendations from OSDH.

He went on to say in a statement, saying, “We are focused on distributing the vaccine quickly and efficiently to healthcare workers who are on the front lines of COVID-19 and residents of long term care facilities who are most at risk. The priority phases are fluid and subject to change as more information regarding future shipments from Operation Warp Speed becomes available. Detailed information regarding future phases of the vaccine distribution plan will be released at the appropriate time.”

Hannema also said that the rate that people in Phases 1 and 2 are ready to take vaccines will affect plans for when vaccines for lower phases can be rolled out. Governor Stitt said in a press conference Monday that a plan to move K-12 teachers up the list of phases will be announced later this week.