Oklahoma State star Ollie Gordon is college football’s best running back. Gordon earned the Doak Walker Award becoming the first Cowboy to win the award.

Gordon carried the ball 258 times this season for 1,614 and 20 touchdowns. He’s just the fourth sophomore to win the award. Gordon was the third finalist for the honor in OSU history joining Chuba Hubbard and Kendall Hunter were each finalists for the award.

Gordon saying on twitter, “Blessed to receive the Doak Walker award couldn’t do it without my guys. thank y’all”

Beyond that, Gordon was also named to the Walter Camp All-American First Team.

Gordon received a video congratulations from Barry Sanders after earning the honor.

Gordon and his Cowboys are back in action against Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston at 8pm December 27th.