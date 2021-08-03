OLYMPIC ZONE: From the secret to sushi to mental health to weekend highlights

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 03: Karsten Warholm of Team Norway reacts after winning the gold medal in the Men’s 400m Hurdles Final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) Credit: Getty Images

It’s no secret that sushi is one of the most popular dishes in the world. But did you know fish isn’t supposed to be the focus? Natalie Morales learns how to prepare and present the perfect dish in sushi school.

The moms of Team USA are building a legacy beyond their athletic accomplishments. Two-time Olympic medalist and mother of two, Jessica Mendoza, shares the stories of the Olympic moms who balance their family and career.

Dalilah Muhammad is expected to race in one of the must-watch moments of the Olympics, the 400m hurdles. But before the Olympics, she was living in Queens, NY, where her supportive community helped lead her to success

Simone Biles shined the spotlight on mental health at the Olympic Games. But she’s not the only Team USA athlete speaking out about the pressure to perform. Anne Thompson looks at the mental toll athletes experience.

From the vault to the pool, relive the thrilling performances from Days 8 and 9 in Tokyo.

