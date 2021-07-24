How to watch Team USA’s Women’s Gymnastics qualifications session at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, Japan (KFOR) – NBC News announced the air time for Team USA’s Women’s Gymnastics qualifications session, as well as information on how to watch the event.

The women’s qualification event featuring Team USA will air on NBC at 6:30 p.m. Central Time on Sunday, July 25. It will stream on Peacock at 1:10 a.m. CT.

Team USA, led by phenom Simone Biles, is part of Subdivision 3, which will start with floor exercise and then rotate through the apparatuses following the Olympic order (vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise), according to NBC Olympic coverage.

Simone Biles, 24, will earn her fifth eponymous skill if she lands a Yurchenko double pike vault at the Tokyo Olympics. Credit: Getty Images

The five subdivisions for the women’s qualification is as follows:

Subdivision 1: Italy, Mixed Group 3 (Ukraine, Croatia, Chinese Taipei, Cuba, Azerbaijan), Japan, Mixed Group 6 (Argentina, India, Singapore, Cayman Islands, Czech Republic)

Subdivision 2: China, Great Britain, Mixed Group 7 (South Africa, Ireland, Austria, Sri Lanka), Russian Olympic Committee

Subdivision 3: Mixed Group 8 (Jamaica, Peru, Poland, Chile, Turkey), Netherlands, Mixed Group 1 (Australia, Romania, Portugal, Slovakia), United States

Subdivision 4: Canada, Mixed Group 4 (Israel, Switzerland, Uzbekistan, Costa Rica, Malaysia), France, Spain

Subdivision 5: Mixed Group 5 (South Korea, Norway, Mexico, Hungary), Germany, Mixed Group 2 (Egypt, Brazil, Sweden, Belarus), Belgium

Gymnasts competing in both team and individual events will compete in the qualification round because it is as the qualifier for the team final, all-around final and event finals.

An athlete must perform all four events and obtain a cumulative all-around score to qualify for the all-around final. Otherwise, they will only be in contention to make individual event finals and/or team finals if they are competing as part of a team, according to NBC News.

Qualification scores determine the following:

1. The top eight teams qualify for team finals.

2. Top 24 individual gymnasts qualify for the all-around finals, with a maximum of two gymnasts per NOC.

3. The top eight individual gymnasts on each apparatus qualify for the respective event finals, with a maximum of two gymnasts per NOC per event.

4. Final individual all-around placings 25th and lower will be determined.

5. Final team placings 9th-12th will be determined.

For the full story, go to www.nbcolympics.com/news/gymnastics-continues-womens-qualification-preview-start-time-how-watch.