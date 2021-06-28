Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand providing loungewear, undergarments, PJs for Team USA

Olympics

by: Kristine Varkony/WCMH,

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (WCMH)– When the Team USA athletes aren’t in their leotards, swimsuits, spandex or jerseys in Tokyo this summer, they will be in SKIMS.

Kim Kardashian West announced on social media Monday that her clothing company will be the official provider of loungewear, undergarments and pajamas for the 2021 Olympians.

Kardashian West said in an Instagram post that she has a personal connection with the “dedication and honor being a part of the Olympics” embodies because of her former stepdad Caitlyn Jenner, who won the decathlon gold during the 1976 Olympics.

“When I received the call inviting Skims to be a part of Team USA , every moment I’ve spent admiring the strength and energy of the Olympians from the sidelines came full circle,” her caption states.

Kardashian West founded SKIMS in 2018, and according to its website, the brand provides “solutions for every body.”

“From technically constructed shapewear that enhances your curves to underwear that stretches to twice its size, our goal is to consistently innovate on the past and advance our industry for the future,” the brand said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

