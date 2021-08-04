Oklahoma City doctor discusses how attitudes are changing toward sports psychology

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Simone Biles has a multitude of magnificent achievements, including winning four gold medals, one silver medal and two bronze medals as a U.S. Olympic Team gymnast. But changing the way Americans think about athletes and mental health may be her most profound accomplishment yet.

There is a growing demand for sports psychologists, as it is becoming more apparent that achieving a peak athletic performance is not an athlete’s only goal.

Simone Biles, of the United States, waves after performing on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women’s apparatus final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

An athlete’s mental and emotional well-being is also a high priority.

Coping with injuries, relationships with coaches and teammates and even social-activism can all take a mental toll on athletes.

Dr. Beau Leaf, an Oklahoma City-based sport psychology consultant, spoke with KFOR about the importance of good mental health in sports.

Watch the above video for Leaf’s insight into this important and timely topic.

Go to drbeauleaf.com for more information.