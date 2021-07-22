Olympians gear up for Opening Ceremony in Tokyo

TOKYO (KFOR) – The Opening Ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games is bound to be a beautiful spectacle, but this year’s games will be very different from the past.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues across the globe, officials in Tokyo have decided that the Olympic Games will continue without fans in the stands.

The Opening Ceremony will be shown live, beginning at 6:55 a.m. on Friday, July 23. The ceremonies will also be shown at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 23 on NBC.

Just one day before the Opening Ceremony, the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee fired the director of the ceremony because of a Holocaust joke he made during a comedy show in 1998.

Earlier this week, composer Keigo Oyamada, whose music was to be used at the ceremony, was forced to resign because of past bullying of his classmates, which he boasted about in magazine interviews. The segment of his music will not be used.