Tokyo Olympics Livestream Events – July 21-22

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The FDA published a voluntary recall on Tuesday of Give and Go Prepared Foods (U.S.A.) Corporation with multiple brands of muffins for potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The listed products are sold at gas stations and grocery stores nationwide. Brands included in the recall are Uncle Wally's Twin Muffins, The Worthy Crumb, Stop n Shop, 7-Eleven, Freshness Guaranteed, Great Value and Marketside products.