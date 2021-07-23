Tokyo Olympics Livestream Events – July 24

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – On Thursday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey addressed concerns about the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the state and its low vaccination rate.

Health officials and the governor herself cite the low vaccination rate as a major hurdle in trying to combat the virus and the new, highly contagious delta variant. In the last two weeks, the state has seen over 9,900 cases of COVID-19.